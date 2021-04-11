Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Affordable mobile phone to function as an audio device
jonathan18

6145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#284278 11-Apr-2021 18:12
Send private message

I'm looking for a mobile phone for my son to use solely for audio. The current one he's using (some old Vodafone number that belonged to my father) is beyond slow, and we'd like to remove any need for him to use his iPad or Chromebook for this purpose.

 

  • It'll be used for Spotify, Borrow Box, podcasts etc
  • Screen res/quality/size is not that important, but a decent enough battery life is key as is ok speed for general use/running basic apps. 
  • Prefer Android as we're big users of GA/Google devices (and ideally running a not-too-old version).
  • Budget may be flexible but would prefer to pay under $100.

Has anyone got anything they'd be happy to move on?

 

Thanks in advance.

 

 

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11000 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691016 11-Apr-2021 19:08
Send private message

I've got a Nokia 3.1 (Android One device running Android 10) - basically unused, bought it to test an Android app and has since sat on my desk unused. More information: https://www.nokia.com/phones/en_nz/nokia-3-1

 

Flick me a PM with an offer if you'd like it?




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
jonathan18

6145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2691119 12-Apr-2021 05:50
Send private message

Thanks, Michael, for the offer. Nice to know it’ll be hardly used so I imagine battery capacity will still be decent. When you did use it, how did you find its speed in regards to opening and switching between apps? Reviews I’ve read say it’s fairly slow, but hard to know whether that’s meaningful in the context of how it’ll be used here.

gzt

gzt
13654 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2691120 12-Apr-2021 06:48
Send private message

This could be good for $99:

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/phones/all-phones/huawei/huawei-y5p-black/381305

Check the app store situation tho.

I think Nokia 3.1 is Android One - should be good for O/S updates.



jonathan18

6145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2691387 12-Apr-2021 13:09
Send private message

gzt: This could be good for $99:

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/phones/all-phones/huawei/huawei-y5p-black/381305

Check the app store situation tho.

I think Nokia 3.1 is Android One - should be good for O/S updates.

 

Thanks, on first glance that does seem a decent deal but yep it does indeed come sans Google services, and I don’t think it’s worth the risk in this case even if they can be user-installed (as it seems a bit of a hassle; also unsure what happens when the OS is updated etc).

 

Does anyone else have anything suitable hanging around they’d be keen on sellling?

Geektastic
16762 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691402 12-Apr-2021 13:34
Send private message

I’ve got an LG G7 sat in a drawer somewhere. Good condition and very good DAC as well. Also has proper headphone socket!

It’s been unused for several years but was working fine last time it was powered up.





Hammerer
2372 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2691467 12-Apr-2021 14:57
Send private message

Geektastic: I’ve got an LG G7 sat in a drawer somewhere. Good condition and very good DAC as well. Also has proper headphone socket!

It’s been unused for several years but was working fine last time it was powered up.

 

That is a good option for phone-only sound - the BoomBox feature vibrates the back cover:

 

"LG G7 BoomBox Speaker Demo: Louder Than the iPhone X" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSWCGHVWxiw

 

 

 

The LG G7 also works even better with wired devices such as headphones and speakers, because the excellent DAC and headphone amp kick in.

 

Edit: Forgot to add this link: https://www.audiosciencereview.com/forum/index.php?threads/review-and-audio-measurement-of-lg-g7-thinq-smartphone.4468/

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11000 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691482 12-Apr-2021 15:25
Send private message

jonathan18:

 

Thanks, Michael, for the offer. Nice to know it’ll be hardly used so I imagine battery capacity will still be decent. When you did use it, how did you find its speed in regards to opening and switching between apps? Reviews I’ve read say it’s fairly slow, but hard to know whether that’s meaningful in the context of how it’ll be used here.

 

It was OK when I was using it however wasn't doing anything intensive.

But go with the LG G7 offer. It is a far better phone. The Nokia can sit on my desk for a bit longer :)




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.



jonathan18

6145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2691506 12-Apr-2021 15:55
Send private message

Geektastic: I’ve got an LG G7 sat in a drawer somewhere. Good condition and very good DAC as well. Also has proper headphone socket!

It’s been unused for several years but was working fine last time it was powered up.

 

@Geektastic: Thanks for this; how much are you looking for the phone including shipping to PN?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 