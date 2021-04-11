jonathan18:

I'm looking for a mobile phone for my son to use solely for audio. The current one he's using (some old Vodafone number that belonged to my father) is beyond slow, and we'd like to remove any need for him to use his iPad or Chromebook for this purpose.

It'll be used for Spotify, Borrow Box, podcasts etc

Screen res/quality/size is not that important, but a decent enough battery life is key as is ok speed for general use/running basic apps.

Prefer Android as we're big users of GA/Google devices (and ideally running a not-too-old version).

Budget may be flexible but would prefer to pay under $100.

Has anyone got anything they'd be happy to move on?

Thanks in advance.