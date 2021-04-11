I have four of these. They come with buttons in each pack. They are zigbee smart bulbs.
$30 each plus shipping. If you take all four I'll throw in free shipping. All unopened and brand new in the box.
My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.
Apparently the black button in the box is a dimmer.
https://pocketables.com/2019/02/ikea-tradfri-everything-you-need-to-know.html
Here's a review
Yeah they are the old style dimmers. They aren't very good but they do give you a steering device to set them up which is important in Tradfri
I'll take 1 to try the Tradfri as im keen to get afew of the remote control kits soon..
1000 lumens is good for a smart bulb, not many go that bright. If only there were a couple of bayonets in there I'd have definitely grabbed them.
Murphy's law says the light fitting you want is never the one that is available!
