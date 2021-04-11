Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and Wanted[FS] Ikea Tradfri LED 1000 lm smart bulbs with dimmer
hairy1

3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#284281 11-Apr-2021 20:26
Send private message

I have four of these. They come with buttons in each pack. They are zigbee smart bulbs.

 

$30 each plus shipping. If you take all four I'll throw in free shipping. All unopened and brand new in the box.

 




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

Create new topic
hairy1

3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691083 11-Apr-2021 20:30
Send private message

Apparently the black button in the box is a dimmer.

 

https://pocketables.com/2019/02/ikea-tradfri-everything-you-need-to-know.html

 

Here's a review

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgGhj4qZ17U




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
Handle9
7741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691092 11-Apr-2021 21:01
Send private message

Yeah they are the old style dimmers. They aren't very good but they do give you a steering device to set them up which is important in Tradfri

hairy1

3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2718781 5-Jun-2021 22:05
Send private message

Fine... You guys drive a hard bargain. $25 each plus shipping. Free if you take all four.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.



TTerBNZ
31 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2718832 5-Jun-2021 23:38
Send private message

I'll take 1 to try the Tradfri as im keen to get afew of the remote control kits soon..

gehenna
7358 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2718952 6-Jun-2021 14:45
Send private message

1000 lumens is good for a smart bulb, not many go that bright.  If only there were a couple of bayonets in there I'd have definitely grabbed them. 

hairy1

3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2718963 6-Jun-2021 15:25
Send private message

Murphy's law says the light fitting you want is never the one that is available!




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 