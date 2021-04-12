My iMac Pro is for sale. This machine has significantly upgraded spec from the base model and was just under NZ$12,000 new.

3GHz 10 Core Intel Xeon W

64GB genuine RAM, 2666 MHz DDR4

Radeon Pro Vega 56 with 8GB on board memory graphics

4TB genuine Apple SSD storage

1080P FaceTime camera

10GB Ethernet support

SDXC SD card slot with UHSII support

4 USB-C Thunderbolt 3 Ports

4 USB-A Ports

The machine is unique being the only line of iMacs ever produced in Space Grey. Matching OEM Space Grey keyboard and Track Pad.

Very powerful machine. Mint condition, original boxes etc, Apple Care until November 2022.

$8499 inc GST.