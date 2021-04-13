Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Krullos

98 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#284306 13-Apr-2021 05:54
Due to a series of events I've ended up with a surplus, brand new (warranty replacement) Cisco Catalyst WS-2960X-48FPS-L V07 GIG-E 740W POE+

 

 

 

Also includes: Cisco Catalyst 2960-X Flexstack-Plus Stack Module

 

Features Include:

 

- 48 Gigabit Ethernet ports with line-rate forwarding performance.

 

- PoE+ support with a power budget of up to 740W and Perpetual PoE (Powers 24 ports up to 30W, or 48 ports up to 15.4W)

 

- 1 x Console RJ45 Port

 

- 1 x Mini USB Console Port

 

- 1 x MGMT RJ45 Port

 

- 2 x USB2.0 ports

 

- 4 x fixed 1 Gigabit Ethernet Small Form-Factor Pluggable (SFP) uplinks.

 

- Cisco IOS LAN Base

 

- Layer 3 features with routed access (Open Shortest Path First [OSPF]), static routing, and Routing Information  

 

 

 

Retails for $6,900 

 

Looking for $600

 

Located in Wellington/Hutt Valley, but could ship Nationwide for up to $28 (non rural) 

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

 

Krullos

98 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2692225 13-Apr-2021 19:16
...or reasonable offer

Krullos

98 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2693859 16-Apr-2021 14:59
Would consider $500

 

 

 

Now listed on TradeMe

Krullos

98 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2694372 18-Apr-2021 11:39
Price dropped to $400.

Would consider a trade for a Dell Poweredge R720 Server



Krullos

98 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2694627 19-Apr-2021 08:01
Sold

