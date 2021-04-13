Due to a series of events I've ended up with a surplus, brand new (warranty replacement) Cisco Catalyst WS-2960X-48FPS-L V07 GIG-E 740W POE+
Also includes: Cisco Catalyst 2960-X Flexstack-Plus Stack Module
Features Include:
- 48 Gigabit Ethernet ports with line-rate forwarding performance.
- PoE+ support with a power budget of up to 740W and Perpetual PoE (Powers 24 ports up to 30W, or 48 ports up to 15.4W)
- 1 x Console RJ45 Port
- 1 x Mini USB Console Port
- 1 x MGMT RJ45 Port
- 2 x USB2.0 ports
- 4 x fixed 1 Gigabit Ethernet Small Form-Factor Pluggable (SFP) uplinks.
- Cisco IOS LAN Base
- Layer 3 features with routed access (Open Shortest Path First [OSPF]), static routing, and Routing Information
Retails for $6,900
Looking for $600
Located in Wellington/Hutt Valley, but could ship Nationwide for up to $28 (non rural)