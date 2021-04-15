3puttssuck

Hi All.
I'm considering selling my iPad Pro 10.5.
MQF02X/A.
64 GB Cellular.
1st Gen Apple Pencil.
Bridge Keyboard.
All in perfect condition. Boxes for iPad and Pencil.
Just looking for ideas of what people think it's worth.
TIA.
This is not an FS thread so I am locking it. This sub-forum is for actual offers/wanted not for discussing prices, market, etc.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure