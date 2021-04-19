Looking for a laptop for a friend that is small (hence up to 13") compact and has very good battery life for mobile use.

Budget around $500-$700.

Ultrabook style.

USB-C charging if possible at this price point.

Purely to be used for browsing and document editing and I suppose also watching youtube and netflix etc from time to time.

I'd be ok to pay for a new battery if you have an older laptop that ticks all the boxes but the battery is dead or no longer performing.

Edit: SSD would be nice, but i could probably upgrade if HDD.