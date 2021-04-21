Selling on behalf of Coastguard NZ.
1x Dynamix cabinet (12RU I believe)
4x fans
Keys!!! :D
No castors on this one
No longer required
Pickup from Mechanics Bay, Auckland.
$200 ONO
Hi, do you know the external height, and the maximum internal depth? Thanks!
700mm deep
650mm tall (external)
PM on its way :)
Can I grab 3rd place if the others fall through! Can pick up any time too.
And gone.
FYI, full size/height rack will be available soon, will grab details once I get to it.