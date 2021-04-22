Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: bluetooth usb adapter
xkicken

42 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#284452 22-Apr-2021 20:32
I want to buy a bluetoon usb adapter for a windows 10 computer, will be using it to connect to earphones.

fastmikey
265 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2696857 22-Apr-2021 20:57
If no one has one and you're not in a rush...

 

ORICO Mini Wireless USB Bluetooth Dongle Adapter 5.0 Bluetooth Music Audio Receiver Transmitter for PC Speaker Mouse Laptop|USB Bluetooth Adapters/Dongles| - AliExpress

 

is what I brought for the same purpose, and it works fantastic. Took around 2-3 weeks to get here.

timmmay
18561 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2696859 22-Apr-2021 21:00
I recommend UGreen stuff including their bluetooth adapters, generally cheap but effective. Orico mentioned above is also good.

tchart
2124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2696874 22-Apr-2021 21:56
I can recommend this one;

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL1109/TP-Link-UB400-Bluetooth-40-Nano-USB-Adapter

Using it for a VR headset, works great.



colinuu
237 posts

Master Geek


  #2696987 23-Apr-2021 10:58
You could have this one for $10 + postage if you want. PM me if so.

 

 

 

Rickles
2441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2697552 24-Apr-2021 14:13
I've got one here for free to a GZer ... I'm in Wellington.

