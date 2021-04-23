Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
schweppesBottle

#284460 23-Apr-2021 11:57
Hi

 

My wife has got ~$43 Skinny Phone Credit to sell (ideally for $35 or so). We want to switch her plan to 2degrees so we're both on it and can get the second line for $30 rather than both getting high value lines on Skinny (we're switching to no broadband at all for a few months while we're staying in a rural area and just using 2 lines with 40GB + data clock to try and make it work).

 

Unfortunately there's no way to refund skinny phone credit so gifting it to somebody in exchange for a bank transfer seems like a possible way to recover most of its value. Thanks

 

Priority will be given to those who seem trustworthy.

Eva888
  #2697189 23-Apr-2021 13:48
Happy to oblige as topping up hubbys skinny phone today anyway. If you feel comfortable PM me your bank details and I will give you the phone number to gift to. I would use ASB and deposit it when I see the gift has come through in the Skinny app.

Eva888
  #2697197 23-Apr-2021 14:13
Thanks received. Will do the bank transfer now.

Eva888
  #2697198 23-Apr-2021 14:21
Ok all done. Not sure when it will show up. Thanks.



schweppesBottle

  #2697201 23-Apr-2021 14:25
Great trade, thank you.

 

No longer available to anybody else obviously.

