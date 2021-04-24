Personal sale, nothing to do with Chorus.
Wellington based.
Selling this as I don't game on it and it is overkill for me to use for work.
Should be fine for minecraft, fortnite and things.
Didn't run warzone very well at 4k haha
Typical dust based on age. No issues as far as I know.
ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers) Maximumus Gene VII Motherboard
Intel i5-4690K CPU 2.5Ghz 4 core
16GB DDR3 RAM
Saphire Vapor-X R9 280X OC (21% faster than the gtx 760)
Corsair liquid CPU cooling
CS750M PSU
120GB Samsung EVO 840 SSD
250GB Samsung EVO 850 SSD
Bitfenix Prodigy case
Will include:
Logitech G502 gaming mouse
Razer Blackwidow Tournament Edition Mechanical Keyboard (RZ03-081)
Win 10 pre installed
Looking for around $700 I think. I'm not in the know on pricing but research lead me to believe this is a reasonable price with the KB and mouse.
Will consider reasonable offers and negotiation