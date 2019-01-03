Glennielondon

Yes that's doable.

Probably lots of specialist software out there that would do exactly that, but I from the top of my head I'd suggest:

1) Add to Google Earth (desktop) as an 'Image overlay'. There is a calibration process called 'georeferencing' which makes sure the features on the map line up to their actual coordinates

2) Trace over the features that you are interested in, as a 'Path' (line) or 'Polygon' (blob)

3) Save the path/polygons as a kml/kmz file, and upload to Google My Maps

4) Open Google Maps on your mobile, go to 'My places' and find the map that you've just uploaded