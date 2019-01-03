Glennielondon

Hello all, I am curious as to if it is possible to somehow have an enable GPS overlay on a downloaded map. More specifically what I have going on is this, I have a depth chart map of a local pond I ice fish on frequently. I am attempting to somehow get a GPS overlay on this depth chart map so I would be able to tell where the river channel ran through, or where the deepest points are and be able to tell where they are from my location. The map is at this site http://www.fishweb.com/maps/alcona/alcona_dam_pond/index.html and I have also included the map in the attachments. I'm not sure if this is even possible but I would love to be able to find a way to do this or to somehow overlay the image onto some type of current software.