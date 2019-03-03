I'm studying and looking closely at GPS trackers that use CAT M1. The 4G tracker I like the look of atm is TK319-L which is available on Aliexpress or Ebay. I want to use the tracker to locate vehicles.

I hear CAT M1 has significant advantages in a number of areas including power saving. Also Spark turned on CAT M1 recently.

Do I need a special or certain SIM to use CAT M1? or will any 4G SIM do it?

TK319-L can work with 4G LTE Cat M1. It support HSDPA/UMTS/EDGE/GPRS/GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHZ

LTE bands: Global bands: 1,2,3,4,5,8,12,13,17,18,20,25,26,28 & 29

It appears Spark can supply the service? ..and there's others on-selling the service i.e. M2Mone.co.nz

Who's good?

Monthly data? Given CAT M1 is very frugal on data is 50mb/month reasonable? I've no proper idea of the answer but I'll need to start somewhere.

M2Mone.co.nz have something called a "M2M & IoT Starter kit" for $26+gst, 3 month prepaid with 50mb/month data. Is this the correct service to suit the TK-319-L?

Please throw some light onto the situation, discuss or recommend etc.. Thanks.