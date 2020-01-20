Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGPS, maps and mapping softwareUpdate Google Earth or Maps


61 posts

Master Geek


# 265422 20-Jan-2020 21:44
Send private message quote this post

Can anyone tell me how I can get an up to date overhead image of a site in Auckland? Current image displayed is dated April 2019.

Create new topic
568 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2402725 20-Jan-2020 22:01
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Find a company that specialises in aerial photography and pay them to take some up to date photos of the area.

956 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  # 2402730 20-Jan-2020 22:13
Send private message quote this post

I assume you have already checked Auckland Council GIS map? It can be a bit hit and miss - sometimes it is more up to date than Google, but sometimes it's behind. Either way it's worth checking if you have not already done so.




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

 
 
 
 


568 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2402734 20-Jan-2020 22:26
Send private message quote this post

Could also try Bing maps https://www.bing.com/maps

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.