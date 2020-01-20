Can anyone tell me how I can get an up to date overhead image of a site in Auckland? Current image displayed is dated April 2019.
Find a company that specialises in aerial photography and pay them to take some up to date photos of the area.
I assume you have already checked Auckland Council GIS map? It can be a bit hit and miss - sometimes it is more up to date than Google, but sometimes it's behind. Either way it's worth checking if you have not already done so.
Could also try Bing maps https://www.bing.com/maps