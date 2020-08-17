Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
GPS, maps and mapping software Apple Maps Collection Cars Auckland August 2020


#273338 17-Aug-2020 14:28
Spotted a car carrier with brand new white Subaru Imprezas branded "Apple Maps Collection" on the side of each car, driving along Highbrook Drive East Tamaki today. 

 

Couldn't find much online about it being in NZ - more to come?

  #2542941 17-Aug-2020 15:04
Must be NZ's turn for the upgrade, which they rolled out in the US earlier this year. 

 

https://www.apple.com/nz/newsroom/2020/01/apple-delivers-a-new-redesigned-maps-for-all-users-in-the-united-states/

 

 

 

A new map rebuilt
from the ground up.

 

More than 6 million kilometres of driving have led to a new underlying map with a far more informative and realistic view. The new map features significantly improved and refined details for roads, beaches, marinas, parks, buildings, airports and more. It is now available across the US and will roll out in a number of additional countries later in 2020. 

 

https://www.apple.com/nz/ios/maps/

