I paired my husbands iPhone contacts to the car stereo/GPS unit via Bluetooth. Then tested it using my iPhone.



I dialled his phone number and the call from my phone popped up on the car stereo screen as a call from Edna, my name however is Eva. At the same time, his phone was ringing and showed me as Eva exactly as listed in his phone contacts. Can anyone figure out what's happening. How can I get the correct name to show up on the car screen when I call his mobile number.



There is no Edna in his entire phone book contacts. I can’t figure it out.