Hi,

Ive recently purchased an import, and the previous owner updated the head-unit with NAVTEQ software

Current version is "New Zealand 2013 Q1".

The head-unit appears to have a micro SD card which i assume is for map updates.

Are there any NAVTEQ owners and are updates available? I spoke to HERE (I understand this who NAVTEQ morphed into) and they advised updates for the NAVTEQ maps were through the dealer....I haven't spoken to them to confirm, but I am very sceptical.

Can any of you enlighten me as to the world of NAVTEQ?

Thanks...