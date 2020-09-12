Hi,
Ive recently purchased an import, and the previous owner updated the head-unit with NAVTEQ software
Current version is "New Zealand 2013 Q1".
The head-unit appears to have a micro SD card which i assume is for map updates.
Are there any NAVTEQ owners and are updates available? I spoke to HERE (I understand this who NAVTEQ morphed into) and they advised updates for the NAVTEQ maps were through the dealer....I haven't spoken to them to confirm, but I am very sceptical.
Can any of you enlighten me as to the world of NAVTEQ?
Thanks...