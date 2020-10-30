Am wanting to create a database of plants at our place. Ideally we would be able to click on the device, store the lat/long and some descriptor of the plant, then download for use in other software.

Have been looking at a bunch of handheld gps garmins etc on trademe and slowly figuring out that some do not offer the lat/long format choices and have yet to find one that explains how to download a dump of the points once made.

Any recommendations? This is really to trial the useability of this approach given the accuracy problems we may encounter.

Appreciate any advice. next approach is to find some local trampers/geocachers who may be happy to show me what theirs can do (headed to Neighbourly)