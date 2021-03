Hi

Anyone else had trouble getting TomTom support?

Apparently and according to their support people if your device is out of warranty they are not interested in carrying out repairs?

Have a unit that is 3 years old and they don't want to know.

Silly enough to purchase a new unit off them online on the 21st November... heard nothing, don't know when it will be shipped and have been waiting over a week for a response on whats happening.

Love the product - not the company support....