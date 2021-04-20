deanfourie

Hi Guys! I am working on a new IoT project and have a few questions.

I would like to know how I can use a GPS module without the use of a SIM card. I do believe this is possible with the use of eSIMs?

If so could you please explain this process and how it works, what networks it works on and how this can be configured. Is this done on a separate microcontroller or on a uBlox chip itself?

Also, can this be configured to use the 2G/3G/4G networks?

I would like to communicate with this device over MQTT and pull location data from a dashboard such as thingsboard.

So far im looking at the SimCOM SIM868 module which I believe is compatible with a wide band antenna.

Thanks in advance.