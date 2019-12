Last night we enabled IPV6 for Slingshot xDSL (EUBA, LLU) on our Northcote BNG which services most of the North Shore, Auckland area.

If you live on the North Shore and have an IPV6 enabled modem, reboot it and it should allocate you some IPV6.

We will be rolling out the rest of NZ for Slingshot xDSL services in December and UFB in the new year.

- Enjoy