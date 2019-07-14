Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Orcon Geekzone Deal
donaldjboyer

17 posts

Geek


#252855 14-Jul-2019 10:24
Send private message

Hi all,

 

 

 

I can't seem to find the link to the Orcon Geekzone deal that should be at the top of the page. Can you please send me the direct link?

 

Thanks,

 

 

 

Donald,

 

Queenstown

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
Dial111
938 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2276224 14-Jul-2019 10:43
Send private message

https://broadband.geekzone.co.nz/

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
Linux
9065 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2276256 14-Jul-2019 11:18
Send private message

2degrees offer is better if you have a pay monthly connection

Gordy7
1526 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2276263 14-Jul-2019 11:50
Send private message

Orcon specials expire today...




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.



vexxxboy
3846 posts

Uber Geek


  #2276336 14-Jul-2019 14:37
Send private message

Gordy7:

 

Orcon specials expire today...

 

 

ignore that , it will be back to 6 days tomorrow as i got this deal 6 months ago and i got it on the last day yet it keeps coming back. mind you they may be finally ending it.😀




Common sense is not as common as you think.

Gordy7
1526 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2276341 14-Jul-2019 14:53
Send private message

vexxxboy:

 

Gordy7:

 

Orcon specials expire today...

 

 

ignore that , it will be back to 6 days tomorrow as i got this deal 6 months ago and i got it on the last day yet it keeps coming back. mind you they may be finally ending it.😀

 

 

I jumped in on the Orcon/GZ deal 2 weeks ago.... I didn't want to risk missing out on the very good pricing....




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Dial111
938 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2276342 14-Jul-2019 14:57
Send private message

I’ve been on this deal since March and it’s very well priced, I tagged on power as well and got $300 credit. Been very impressed with Orcons fibre, I’m always getting close to max speed.

networkn
27551 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2276368 14-Jul-2019 16:07
Send private message

Apparently, the GZ deal is exclusive to us, but it says 3097 people signed up for it. Seems somewhat unlikely. Makes me not trust Glimp/Orcon or whomever is reporting those stats (probably glimp).

 

@linux if I am reading the Orcon deal correctly, it' averages $75 a month for Gigabit, 12 month contract. I haven't seen 2D cheaper than that?

 

Anyone know if Orcon offer Static IP and anyone have recent experience with their Support? My last experience with Orcon was a nightmare but that has to have been 13 years ago now. 

 

 

 

 



vexxxboy
3846 posts

Uber Geek


  #2276378 14-Jul-2019 16:34
Send private message

networkn:

 

Apparently, the GZ deal is exclusive to us, but it says 3097 people signed up for it. Seems somewhat unlikely. Makes me not trust Glimp/Orcon or whomever is reporting those stats (probably glimp).

 

@linux if I am reading the Orcon deal correctly, it' averages $75 a month for Gigabit, 12 month contract. I haven't seen 2D cheaper than that?

 

Anyone know if Orcon offer Static IP and anyone have recent experience with their Support? My last experience with Orcon was a nightmare but that has to have been 13 years ago now. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

their technical department is really good if needed, i cant say the same for their support department , they dont seem to be helpful at all . You have to keep a eye on what you pay and what you are billed. In my case they told me that the deal was only for 4 months and when i complained they said ok they would extend it to 6 months.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

MatteGreen
52 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  #2276724 15-Jul-2019 09:14
Send private message

There currently isn't an expiry date for the Orcon Glimp deal - I assume those numbers are not GZ specific.

 

Our technical and general support have vastly improved and if you ever have issues then we would appreciate the feedback to get those small training gaps or misunderstandings rectified.

 

We definitely do offer a static IP, it is $10 per month.

 

I hope that helps!

networkn
27551 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2276728 15-Jul-2019 09:18
Send private message

Ouchy $10 a month for a static ip is getting up there.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11972 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2276734 15-Jul-2019 09:27
Send private message

Yeah, I prefer the BP/Voyager one off fee for static. 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

networkn
27551 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2276740 15-Jul-2019 09:30
Send private message

xpd:

 

Yeah, I prefer the BP/Voyager one off fee for static. 

 

 

Or even $5 a month to be honest. But Yes, agree, a one off fee would be exceptionally preferred. 

 

@MatteGreen is there any flexibility around the Static IP pricing?

 

 

MatteGreen
52 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  #2276754 15-Jul-2019 09:34
Send private message

In all honesty, not as an overarching rule.

 

If this is a point of contention for you however, we are happy to look at it on a case by case basis.

dt

dt
1085 posts

Uber Geek


  #2276789 15-Jul-2019 10:43
Send private message

Not a complaint, im actually more than happy with it but whats the deal with Orcons DHCP, I've had the same IPv4 address with Orcon for more than 3 years now.. after ever reboot I get the same address.. extra long lease times?

 

 

MichaelNZ
1196 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Integrity Tech Solutions

  #2276793 15-Jul-2019 10:46
Send private message

networkn:

 

Or even $5 a month to be honest. But Yes, agree, a one off fee would be exceptionally preferred. 

 

@MatteGreen is there any flexibility around the Static IP pricing?

 

 

I'd like APNIC to charge us a one-off fee for IP space but that ain't going to happen.

 

$10 per month is quite reasonable in the wider context of how cheap that broadband connection is. It looks like they are loosing money (or very close to) on it TBH.

 

Put another way, that IP address they are giving to a braodband connection for $10 a month could be given to a colocation or business customer in conjunction with services which are actually somewhat-profitable. It's not like they are making any more IPv4 addresses. They are in short supply now.




ITS Internet Services | (06) 374 0880 | ASN 24511

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 