donaldjboyer

Hi all,
I can't seem to find the link to the Orcon Geekzone deal that should be at the top of the page. Can you please send me the direct link?
Thanks,
Donald,
Queenstown
Orcon specials expire today...
Gordy7:
ignore that , it will be back to 6 days tomorrow as i got this deal 6 months ago and i got it on the last day yet it keeps coming back. mind you they may be finally ending it.😀
vexxxboy:
I jumped in on the Orcon/GZ deal 2 weeks ago.... I didn't want to risk missing out on the very good pricing....
Apparently, the GZ deal is exclusive to us, but it says 3097 people signed up for it. Seems somewhat unlikely. Makes me not trust Glimp/Orcon or whomever is reporting those stats (probably glimp).
@linux if I am reading the Orcon deal correctly, it' averages $75 a month for Gigabit, 12 month contract. I haven't seen 2D cheaper than that?
Anyone know if Orcon offer Static IP and anyone have recent experience with their Support? My last experience with Orcon was a nightmare but that has to have been 13 years ago now.
their technical department is really good if needed, i cant say the same for their support department , they dont seem to be helpful at all . You have to keep a eye on what you pay and what you are billed. In my case they told me that the deal was only for 4 months and when i complained they said ok they would extend it to 6 months.
There currently isn't an expiry date for the Orcon Glimp deal - I assume those numbers are not GZ specific.
Our technical and general support have vastly improved and if you ever have issues then we would appreciate the feedback to get those small training gaps or misunderstandings rectified.
We definitely do offer a static IP, it is $10 per month.
I hope that helps!
Ouchy $10 a month for a static ip is getting up there.
Yeah, I prefer the BP/Voyager one off fee for static.
Or even $5 a month to be honest. But Yes, agree, a one off fee would be exceptionally preferred.
@MatteGreen is there any flexibility around the Static IP pricing?
In all honesty, not as an overarching rule.
If this is a point of contention for you however, we are happy to look at it on a case by case basis.
I'd like APNIC to charge us a one-off fee for IP space but that ain't going to happen.
$10 per month is quite reasonable in the wider context of how cheap that broadband connection is. It looks like they are loosing money (or very close to) on it TBH.
Put another way, that IP address they are giving to a braodband connection for $10 a month could be given to a colocation or business customer in conjunction with services which are actually somewhat-profitable. It's not like they are making any more IPv4 addresses. They are in short supply now.
