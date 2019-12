I've recently found them to be a collection of shysters. Move from VDSL to UFB at their request/demand and they ping you for an additional $5 per month even whilst on a 12 month fixed price period. When you query the issue they claim you've requested an extra feature to be added.

Get to the end of your 12 month period and your bill jumps 20%. So much for the "good old fashioned service" promised by their website.