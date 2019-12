Had fibre and gigantic t plan for a few days. I also have a Samknows box.

Download speeds for domestic tests are perfect.

Speeds to Sydney bounce between 13Mbps to 700/800's . Usually the lower

But speeds from SFC and LND are consistently around 50 to 66 Mbps

I see in the latest Samknows report than international speeds are way higher than this. Like 179 for SFC and 199 from LND

. I seem to be getting international speeds reported on for a 100Mbps plan.

Is there a fault somewhere up the line?