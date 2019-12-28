Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVocus (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip and CallPlus)Will the NF18ACVs get the CloudMesh WiFi Link firmware update when it becomes available?


548 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#261992 28-Dec-2019 12:24
Send private message quote this post

Ok I saw over in the Lan forum that noroad mentioned that the NF18ACV compatible mesh units are being trialled/tested, is this something orcon are looking at doing or bringing in?

 

https://www.netcomm.com/products/cloudmesh-wifi-satellite

 

 

 

cheers




'We love to buy books because we believe we’re buying the time to read them.' WARREN ZEVON

Create new topic
322 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  #2391515 14-Jan-2020 09:52
Send private message quote this post

Hi there,

 

Nothing to announce just yet, but we'll def have a look at it and let you / geekzone know of any developments.

 

Cheers, Quentin




Head of Brand and Communications
Vocus NZ
[Slingshot, Orcon and Flip]

2188 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2437079 12-Mar-2020 18:04
Send private message quote this post

quentinreade:

 

Hi there,

 

Nothing to announce just yet, but we'll def have a look at it and let you / geekzone know of any developments.

 

Cheers, Quentin

 

 

I noticed they've put out some major firmware updates recently, but no sign of the mesh support yet

 

Any further updates from Orcon/Vocus about potential mesh support for

 

 




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC a Technology Evangelist and Product Manager. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

 
 
 
 


28870 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2437851 14-Mar-2020 10:19
Send private message quote this post

My understanding was the new NF18 Cloud Mesh router + satellite was launching this month, with the firmware for the NF18ACV to follow soon after. I believe the NF18ACV will lose (from memory) SMB functionality due to insufficient memory if you opt for the mesh firmware.

 

 

 

 

580 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2437855 14-Mar-2020 10:42
Send private message quote this post

sbiddle:

 

My understanding was the new NF18 Cloud Mesh router + satellite was launching this month, with the firmware for the NF18ACV to follow soon after. I believe the NF18ACV will lose (from memory) SMB functionality due to insufficient memory if you opt for the mesh firmware.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Correct, the NF18ACV loses SMB to fit the mesh code. The newer NF18 Cloud Mesh router is the replacement unit with more memory to fit the new code and updated GUI. These units are with ISP's for testing, obviously ISP's don't tend to roll things out without making sure the units are fully fit for purpose and supportable.



548 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2471188 25-Apr-2020 16:31
Send private message quote this post

any updates to all this?




'We love to buy books because we believe we’re buying the time to read them.' WARREN ZEVON

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.