Ok I saw over in the Lan forum that noroad mentioned that the NF18ACV compatible mesh units are being trialled/tested, is this something orcon are looking at doing or bringing in?
https://www.netcomm.com/products/cloudmesh-wifi-satellite
cheers
Hi there,
Nothing to announce just yet, but we'll def have a look at it and let you / geekzone know of any developments.
Cheers, Quentin
Head of Brand and Communications
Vocus NZ
[Slingshot, Orcon and Flip]
I noticed they've put out some major firmware updates recently, but no sign of the mesh support yet
Any further updates from Orcon/Vocus about potential mesh support for
My understanding was the new NF18 Cloud Mesh router + satellite was launching this month, with the firmware for the NF18ACV to follow soon after. I believe the NF18ACV will lose (from memory) SMB functionality due to insufficient memory if you opt for the mesh firmware.
sbiddle:
My understanding was the new NF18 Cloud Mesh router + satellite was launching this month, with the firmware for the NF18ACV to follow soon after. I believe the NF18ACV will lose (from memory) SMB functionality due to insufficient memory if you opt for the mesh firmware.
Correct, the NF18ACV loses SMB to fit the mesh code. The newer NF18 Cloud Mesh router is the replacement unit with more memory to fit the new code and updated GUI. These units are with ISP's for testing, obviously ISP's don't tend to roll things out without making sure the units are fully fit for purpose and supportable.
any updates to all this?
