First time poster so please bear with me.

I can't send any emails as my Slingshot IP address has been blacklisted on spfbl.net.

The removal of my IP from this blacklist depends on Slingshot changing the "rDNS to match the FQDN of the mail server".

Slingshot's response is that they can't remove my IP from the blacklist.

Are my only choices to change internet provider or pay Slingshot extra for a new, static IP?

Any help would be greatly appreciated, thank you!