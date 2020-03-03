Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vocus (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip and CallPlus)Awful performance on major CDNs


#268176 3-Mar-2020 14:20
I recently moved house and we decided to uses Orcon thinking it would be a good idea. (previous connection was Spark).

 

Here's a bunch of screenshots of the awful performance I'm getting on some major CDNs.

The worst are CloudFront @ 300kB/s and Fastly @ 300kB/s

 

I honestly Forgot you could see sub 1MB/s on these services, and my friend running Spark VDSL on a rural connection, gets 1.4MB/s on CloudFront (the same link).

Microsoft isn't much better @ 1MB/s. A download that should take 6mins, takes 1H, This is ridiculous.

Chorus and Orcon are still faffing around installing our Gigabit connection for the last 2 months, but if I can't saturate the 10MB/s link What is the point? I'm really considering convincing my flatmate to change to a different ISP that isn't awfully slow.

 

https://imgur.com/a/SYr4pHR

  #2431829 3-Mar-2020 14:31
@sounddude may possibly be able to offer some insight?



  #2431927 3-Mar-2020 14:59
I've updated the pictures to include an animation of nixos download "bursting" @ 13MB/s when the download starts, then throttling down to 300kB/s

 
 
 
 


  #2431936 3-Mar-2020 15:11
Are you using Orcon's DNS servers or a 3rd party one?

  #2431937 3-Mar-2020 15:12
Poor CDN performance is often a result of using the wrong DNS servers - are you using Orcon's?



  #2431938 3-Mar-2020 15:14
I've tried both orcons DNS, and 1.1.1.1 (Firefox's default).

They're both slow.



  #2434117 7-Mar-2020 12:00
Is Orcon throttling?

  #2434187 7-Mar-2020 13:25
aphocus:

 

Is Orcon throttling?

 

 

highly likely the answer is no

 
 
 
 


Spark
Subscriber

  #2434212 7-Mar-2020 13:52
just for fun, turn off ipv6 and see if it's any better?




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

  #2434325 7-Mar-2020 18:47
RunningMan:

 

Poor CDN performance is often a result of using the wrong DNS servers - are you using Orcon's?

 

 

Just FYI, this used to be very good and reliable advice, however it's changed quite a lot over the last few years and now the DNS server you use is way less likely to have an impact on CDN selection than it was. Some of the smaller ones and one notable large one still principally use it, but most decent sized CDNs don't really require the ISP DNS server now.

 

That said, the ISP DNS server is almost always going to be a better performance choice anyway. Use them unless you're paranoid or have a functional requirement they don't offer (like filtering etc)

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

  #2434359 7-Mar-2020 22:08
Talkiet:

 

but most decent sized CDNs don't really require the ISP DNS server now

 

 

Could you tell us a bit more about how this works, just out of interest?

  #2434370 7-Mar-2020 23:22
timmmay:

 

Talkiet:

 

but most decent sized CDNs don't really require the ISP DNS server now

 

 

Could you tell us a bit more about how this works, just out of interest?

 

 

Sorry, I can't give any specific information but here's a link to a public document that will shed some light if you're prepared to read through...

 

https://support.google.com/interconnect/answer/9058809?hl=en

 

 

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.



  #2434469 8-Mar-2020 13:15
hio77:

 

just for fun, turn off ipv6 and see if it's any better?

 

 

I disabled it, and now getting 1MB/s on the nixos download, still unacceptably slow for a 8MB/s connection.

There were reports on reddit a few days ago about bad routing...but these downloads are only 47ms away

 

 

 

 

>tracert -d -w 300 releases.nixos.org

 

Tracing route to d3g5gsiof5omrk.cloudfront.net [99.86.212.65]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.88.1
  2    11 ms    11 ms    11 ms  60.234.8.50
  3    46 ms    47 ms    46 ms  99.82.181.217
  4    47 ms     *       52 ms  99.82.181.216
  5    48 ms    47 ms    48 ms  52.95.38.59
  6    46 ms    47 ms    47 ms  52.95.36.37
  7    47 ms    47 ms    47 ms  54.240.203.193
  8    47 ms    47 ms    47 ms  52.95.37.100
  9    47 ms     *       47 ms  54.240.203.141
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 15    46 ms    46 ms    46 ms  99.86.212.65

 

  #2462252 16-Apr-2020 08:10
I'm guessing some of the issues I'm seeing are related to the routing Orcon/Vocus has is place?

 

I'm on gigabit fibre here and while downloading windows insider updates this morning I thought things were moving a little slow... Task manager showed about 20Mbps of constant activity. While this was going on, I VPNd into work to check a couple of things and the download speed increased to 100Mbps (works on VF). Turned the VPN off and it was back down to 20Mbps. 

 

Sure, national speeds are great but getting content from around the world or via CDNs hasn't been too flash since the move to Orcon.

