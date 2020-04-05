Hello All,

I have been using Slingshot Fibre connection for a while now with my Fritzbox7490. I also had my land line working till last Friday 3rd of April when my modem sent me a notification what phone is not working.

After some digging around I can see in the modem it is logging the following entries

Registration of Internet telephone number ([number]) failed. Remote site reports reason for error: 401

Registration of Internet telephone number ([number]) failed. Remote site reports reason for error:403

I also noticed that Proxy server which I used till now also changed from 119.224.142.182 to voice.slignshot.co.nz (101.98.8.92). Even after changing the proxy server to 101.98.8.92 ( I tried both DNS and IP) still I am unable to register my phone no with Slingshot.



What password do I use? Did slingshot change password also with the backend server?

I did try calling Slingshot Tech Support and they want me to use their provided modem which I am reluctant to use.

Does anyone here have the similar issue ? And is there any resolution to make Fritzbox7490 work again?

Please note my internet is working fine with Fritzbox7490.

Thanks