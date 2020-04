Hi there,

The support team can reset it for you (www.slingshot.co.nz/contact) but it is possible to do it online as well. Email settings sit in a different system to My Slingshot, so it's a little bit fiddly, bear with me!

Log in to My Slingshot (www.slingshot.co.nz/myslingshot) Scroll to the bottom of the dashboard and click MyAccount (Old) Click My Internet Click Change Internet Password

Should be self-explanatory from there - I hope this helps!

Cheers,

Cam