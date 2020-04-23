Afternoon All,

Just after some confirmation here really.

I'm currently with Slingshot on 100/20 Fibre connection. I have a PFsense & UniFi USG inline setup, has been working fine for months.

I've been looking at moving over to Orcon to take advantage of the non-CGNAT setup & "new customer" deals (BS in my opinion.. but anyway..)

I've had great service from Slingshot, but unfortunately their offers for existing customers can't quite come close to the "new customer" ones offered by other ISPs.

I've chatted with Orcon's support team with a couple of queries, and one of them was that I couldn't see an option to use my own router during the signup process. The support person said that I'd have to use their supplied unit instead, and I questioned this as I've used my own gear with other ISPs in the past. There's even a page on Orcon's website stating the settings to use for a third-party one.

I've looked into this, and even from previous Geekzone posts, I've come to the conclusion that you can use your own router with the correct settings applied.

Basically I just want to avoid the muck around & extra payment for the delivery for an item that I'll never use if I don't need it.

Thoughts?