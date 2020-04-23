Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Orcon 3rd Party Router Confirmation


16 posts

Geek


#270102 23-Apr-2020 12:51
Afternoon All,

 

Just after some confirmation here really.

 

I'm currently with Slingshot on 100/20 Fibre connection. I have a PFsense & UniFi USG inline setup, has been working fine for months.
I've been looking at moving over to Orcon to take advantage of the non-CGNAT setup & "new customer" deals (BS in my opinion.. but anyway..)
I've had great service from Slingshot, but unfortunately their offers for existing customers can't quite come close to the "new customer" ones offered by other ISPs.

 

I've chatted with Orcon's support team with a couple of queries, and one of them was that I couldn't see an option to use my own router during the signup process. The support person said that I'd have to use their supplied unit instead, and I questioned this as I've used my own gear with other ISPs in the past. There's even a page on Orcon's website stating the settings to use for a third-party one.

 

I've looked into this, and even from previous Geekzone posts, I've come to the conclusion that you can use your own router with the correct settings applied.

 

Basically I just want to avoid the muck around & extra payment for the delivery for an item that I'll never use if I don't need it.

 

Thoughts?

 

 

7398 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2468588 23-Apr-2020 12:56
Hi, you can use your own router, but I seem to recall they recently made it so that you had to use their router to use their voice service. Pretty sure you should be able to rig it so that their router sat in your LAN as an ATA if you want to use their voice service, that said, if you want voice I recommend you go with someone like 2Talk or Hero and take the ISP out of the picture on that front.

 

Other than that, assuming you dont want support from the ISP to fix your 3rd party router then there is absolutly no reason you cannot use your own router.

 

Cyril



16 posts

Geek


  #2468594 23-Apr-2020 13:03
Damn, I always miss critical info in the original posts!

 

I'm not needing the phone services at all. Just pure, naked internet.

 

I'm aware & happy to not rely on ISP support for equipment issues. (Usually) I can sort them out for myself. Unless it's a purely WAN issue.

 
 
 
 




16 posts

Geek


  #2468616 23-Apr-2020 13:32
Ok, I've been in touch with Orcon support again, and it was my fault for not stating that I don't require Voip/Phone services. They just assumed that I would (which is fair). This is why they stated that I could only use their one initially.

 

They said to give them a call to go through the signup process, as the website form doesn't give the option to state that you don't need their modem/router sent.

 

I'd say this is case closed.

 

 

