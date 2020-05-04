Hey Orcon team,

We've had frequent internet drop outs, lasting for hours sometime.

The internet light was working (mostly) on the router and no amount of rebooting was fixing it.

Thinking back to network 101 - "It's always DNS" I changed the DNS on the router DHCP to 1.1.1.1 and immediately everything was working again.

I am getting DNS IP's from Orcon which don't appear to work intermittently:

121.98.0.1

121.98.0.2

I am able to ping these, but not sure why it wasn't servicing DNS requests for random periods (usually during really busy times in the evening).

Anyone at Orcon able to shed any light on the problem please?

I am happy to keep it on 1.1.1.1 for now.

Thanks for your time.