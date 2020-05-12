Hi,

I have a weird issue. I have an Orcon gigabit connection and every so often, seemingly around 11pm, my connection drops down to 94/94. This is a little annoying as I upload most of my local files to the cloud around this time. In the pictures below, it shows my connection dropping down at approx the same time, albeit being a few weeks apart.

Is there something wrong with my fibre connection? Each time I reboot the modem and even the ONT, but it doesn't help.

Below is the speed I 'normally' get

Any help would be appreciated,