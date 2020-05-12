Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVocus (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip and CallPlus)Weird connection slowdown


54 posts

Master Geek


#270489 12-May-2020 11:04
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

I have a weird issue. I have an Orcon gigabit connection and every so often, seemingly around 11pm, my connection drops down to 94/94. This is a little annoying as I upload most of my local files to the cloud around this time. In the pictures below, it shows my connection dropping down at approx the same time, albeit being a few weeks apart.

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Is there something wrong with my fibre connection? Each time I reboot the modem and even the ONT, but it doesn't help.

 

Below is the speed I 'normally' get

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Any help would be appreciated,

 

 

Create new topic
'That VDSL Cat'
12078 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2481772 12-May-2020 11:05
Send private message quote this post

Do you have the Gen 3 ont and using the flat ethernet cable between your modem and ont by chance?

 

 

 

It looks like a 100mbit link between ONT and modem.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 



54 posts

Master Geek


  #2481782 12-May-2020 11:13
Send private message quote this post

hio77:

 

Do you have the Gen 3 ont and using the flat ethernet cable between your modem and ont by chance?

 

 

 

It looks like a 100mbit link between ONT and modem.

 

 

Here is an image of my enable ONT (with lights)

 

Click to see full size

 

And here is the connection that I normally get, on a good day

 

Click to see full size

 

All tests are wired, and the whole house is wired with CAT6.

 

Regards,

 

 

 
 
 
 


9558 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2481825 12-May-2020 11:45
Send private message quote this post

hio77:

 

Do you have the Gen 3 ont and using the flat ethernet cable between your modem and ont by chance?

 

 

 

It looks like a 100mbit link between ONT and modem.

 

 

but if its normally 1gig and slows down to 90mbps i doubt the OP is changing the Ethernet cable at those times.

 

 

183 posts

Master Geek


  #2481831 12-May-2020 11:57
Send private message quote this post

Looks like the flat ethernet cable. Can you try replacing that with something else?

242 posts

Master Geek


  #2481835 12-May-2020 12:00
Send private message quote this post

boosacnoodle:

 

Looks like the flat ethernet cable. Can you try replacing that with something else?

 

 

flat cable is a phone, blue is ethernet to the router?



54 posts

Master Geek


  #2481840 12-May-2020 12:09
Send private message quote this post

nbroad:

 

boosacnoodle:

 

Looks like the flat ethernet cable. Can you try replacing that with something else?

 

 

flat cable is a phone, blue is ethernet to the router?

 

 

That is correct. The whole network is connected by cat6 ethernet that goes into a modem and then on to my desktop (via ethernet). The flat cable is the phone. The thing is that this only happens at certain times. At other times the connection is at about 910/530

 

Click to see full size

 

Regards,

9558 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2481842 12-May-2020 12:12
Send private message quote this post

what are the pings like at those times?

 

tried a different speed test server when its going slow?

 
 
 
 


242 posts

Master Geek


  #2481855 12-May-2020 12:42
Send private message quote this post

sounds like a cabling issue?

 

if you lose connection on one of the 8 wires required for gigabit it could drop to 100 Mbps.. maybe temperature related if it happens at certain times?

 

change the patch leads at each end first? if that doesn't help, check and re-terminate your wiring with a punchdown tool if you have one, at the panel end and the jack end.

 

 

 

edit: from what I can see in the photo, the wiring looks ok on the patch panel.. a little bit dodgey in places with too much un-twist maybe? I can't see the brown pair on your port 6 as it's obscured.

 

do you have access to a cable tester? maybe useful to check that you have used the same standard on each end (T568A/B)

 

 



54 posts

Master Geek


  #2481870 12-May-2020 13:04
Send private message quote this post

nbroad:

 

sounds like a cabling issue?

 

if you lose connection on one of the 8 wires required for gigabit it could drop to 100 Mbps.. maybe temperature related if it happens at certain times?

 

change the patch leads at each end first? if that doesn't help, check and re-terminate your wiring with a punchdown tool if you have one, at the panel end and the jack end.

 

 

 

edit: from what I can see in the photo, the wiring looks ok on the patch panel.. a little bit dodgey in places with too much un-twist maybe? I can't see the brown pair on your port 6 as it's obscured.

 

do you have access to a cable tester? maybe useful to check that you have used the same standard on each end (T568A/B)

 

 

 

 

It's worked well for the last few years (the pink foam stuff is to meet fire protection standards apparently). Im starting to think that it may be an Orcon (Vocus) server issue. I just did two tests.

 

Most recent Orcon (Vocus) server test

 

Click to see full size

 

Most recent test to Vodafone server

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

The thing is that eventually my connection goes back to approx 920/520 when testing the Vocus server. Im just trying to figure out whether it is my connection or just the Vocus server, which is out of my control.

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.