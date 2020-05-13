Found here: https://www.slingshot.co.nz/broadband10

If I'm on Orcon and think my 12 months is up what would be the best way to try and make use of this offer? do I just call Orcon and ask them to match the rates or should I just jump ship? (and hopefully don't loose internet in the process)

My current plan with Orcon is:

Gigabit fibre for $89.95 and 2 mobile plans but only pay $15 for them (1 x 2.5GB + 300 Mins and 1 x 1.5GB + 200 Mins) and I have power (low plan) with them with a daily charge of: 38.33c and usage per kWh of 30.19c, for 412 units it cost $136.26