I recently changed to Orcon 900mbp plan but not so impressed with the speed I am getting. Just want to see if anyone here could help me.



The speed I am getting right now is about 100-350mbp download and 300-400mbp upload. I did the testing with a wired connection to my desktop. I have also tried, rebooting the router and ONT, using different cables (both cat5e and cat6), using different computers, making use only 1 device is connected to the router during the testing, using different routers (previously Huawei H659, now ASUS TUF ax3000). However, they are all giving me the same results.



Talked to Orcon about it. While they were friendly enough but didnt provide any good solution.



I think the upload speed seems to be ok, but just cant get over 400mbp for download speed. And most often is only 250mbp.



Any ideas on things I should do or settings i need to change would be much appreciated. Thanks!!