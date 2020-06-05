TL;DR - Wondering if it's normal to not reach gigabit speeds to the Vocus speedtest servers via a Vocus (Orcon) gigabit connection, because it's definitely possible to hit that speed via a nonVocus ISP to the Vocus Speedtest server.

Hey all, this is another why is my gigabit connection... thread but with a twist. I was having some issues and noted some strange behaviour after moving to Orcon and joined in on the CDN performance thread which consequently lead to ringing the help desk. The rather script based help desk team lead me towards running speed tests via linetest.nz which consistently showed speeds of 300~400Mbps down. Once I got bumped to tier 2 support, the iPerf ones in the line diagnostic tool produces similar results albeit a bit higher than the linetest/speedtest ones, still <500Mbps down. After 5-6weeks of patience and having tickets closed a couple of times I thought I'd seek some geekzone advice.

What I'm failing to comprehend is why/how running speedtests to the Vocus servers (using the win Ookla app + ethernet) is slower from the Orcon gigabit connection, than a Vodafone one (both connections are in Wellington) - is this a routing/congestion issue? Or is VF traffic somehow got higher prioritisation?

For science and the most apples to apples comparison to take time of day out of the equation, I remoted to a computer on the VF connection and ran speedtests via both connections one after the other. Before the "can your computer handle gigabit" start, I can hit 900Mbit from my computer on either connection. Yes there are some speedtest servers I can get 900Mbps+ from the Orcon connection and because of this, from the support teams perspective there is no fault on my connection.

So to summarise and only looking at download speeds:

Vodafone < Orcon = Fast

Orcon < ACSData = Fast

Orcon < Orcon = not that fast?

Is it just the way it is and I should stop trying to look for an issue? Or is there something strange going on? Keen for your feedback.