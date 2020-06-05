Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsVocus (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre and CallPlus)Orcon gigabit - is there something strange here?


668 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#272012 5-Jun-2020 13:28
TL;DR - Wondering if it's normal to not reach gigabit speeds to the Vocus speedtest servers via a Vocus (Orcon) gigabit connection, because it's definitely possible to hit that speed via a nonVocus ISP to the Vocus Speedtest server.

 

Hey all, this is another why is my gigabit connection... thread but with a twist.  I was having some issues and noted some strange behaviour after moving to Orcon and joined in on the CDN performance thread which consequently lead to ringing the help desk.  The rather script based help desk team lead me towards running speed tests via linetest.nz which consistently showed speeds of 300~400Mbps down. Once I got bumped to tier 2 support,  the iPerf ones in the line diagnostic tool produces similar results albeit a bit higher than the linetest/speedtest ones, still <500Mbps down. After 5-6weeks of patience and having tickets closed a couple of times I thought I'd seek some geekzone advice.

 

What I'm failing to comprehend is why/how running speedtests to the Vocus servers (using the win Ookla app + ethernet) is slower from the Orcon gigabit connection, than a Vodafone one (both connections are in Wellington) - is this a routing/congestion issue? Or is VF traffic somehow got higher prioritisation?

 

For science and the most apples to apples comparison to take time of day out of the equation, I remoted to a computer on the VF connection and ran speedtests via both connections one after the other.  Before the "can your computer handle gigabit" start, I can hit 900Mbit from my computer on either connection.  Yes there are some speedtest servers I can get 900Mbps+ from the Orcon connection and because of this, from the support teams perspective there is no fault on my connection.

 

So to summarise and only looking at download speeds:

 

  • Vodafone < Orcon = Fast
  • Orcon < ACSData = Fast
  • Orcon < Orcon = not that fast?

 

Is it just the way it is and I should stop trying to look for an issue? Or is there something strange going on? Keen for your feedback. 

5940 posts

Uber Geek


  #2499046 5-Jun-2020 13:46
Sounds as if your connection is fine, but some of the speedtest servers (or routing to them) aren't. Unless those speedtests are critical to your use of the connection, move on.

110 posts

Master Geek


  #2499062 5-Jun-2020 13:49
This happens to me also. I am on Orcon and based in Wellington and cannot seem to get gigabit speeds on any of the VocusGroup NZ servers but can get gigabit on ACSData Wellington.


 
 
 
 


110 posts

Master Geek


  #2499084 5-Jun-2020 14:23
@Tanivula are you based in Christchurch?



668 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2499104 5-Jun-2020 14:26
RunningMan:

 

Sounds as if your connection is fine, but some of the speedtest servers (or routing to them) aren't. Unless those speedtests are critical to your use of the connection, move on.

 

 

No, the speedtest results aren't critical, however the strange routing issues I mentioned were (eg while downloading Win updates VPNing to the work Voda connection made things download faster).  Unfortunately the only metrics I was queried on was speed related. 

 

 

 

Dochart: This happens to me also. I am on Orcon and based in Wellington and cannot seem to get gigabit speeds on any of the VocusGroup NZ servers but can get gigabit on ACSData Wellington.

 

Thanks, good to know. I tried pinging another Wlg bod who mentioned they were with Orcon who had noted that were getting 900/450 but they never said how they were testing this. 

 

 

 

@Dochart - nah, I'm in Welly. There are only 2 Vocus severs, AKL and CHCH. 

110 posts

Master Geek


  #2499110 5-Jun-2020 14:34
Cheers for the update. It’s been like that ever since I’ve moved to Orcon. I wonder if the reason why Orcon is so cheap is cause they didn’t invest enough money in their servers. They should really have a VocusGroup NZ Wellington server.

I’m quite curious about those people who have Orcon gigabit plans in Auckland and Christchurch what speeds they are getting from the VocusGroup NZ server in Auckland and Christchurch?

1027 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2499112 5-Jun-2020 14:36
Some examples - I am with Orcon in Hawkes Bay

 

 

 

Windows speedtest app

 

Stuff Fibre Auckland   12/944/481

 

Vocus    Aucland        11/821/443

 

Chrome web speed test

 

Vocus   Auckland       11/612/470

 

 




Gordy

110 posts

Master Geek


  #2499117 5-Jun-2020 14:50
Gordy7:

Some examples - I am with Orcon in Hawkes Bay


 


Windows speedtest app


Stuff Fibre Auckland   12/944/481


Vocus    Aucland        11/821/443


Chrome web speed test


Vocus   Auckland       11/612/470


 



Cheers. Your Auckland VocusGroupNZ speed test is not bad. Still strange how Orcon own speed test servers can’t hit the 900mbps download speed when other ISP’s can.

They should really invest more money in their speed test servers and have a VocusGroupNZ server in Wellington.

