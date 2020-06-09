I hesitate to post this kind of thread, but it's been a long time since I contemplated switching my ISP. It's easy to get comfy with your current provider, especially when service is otherwise good, which makes me nervous about the devil you don't know.

Orcon have advertised the Gigantic Fibre plan for $84.95/month for 12 months, and it's even better if I switch using Geekzone Switch (half price for the first six months, full price for the remaining six months, net monthly cost is $80). I'm currently with Spark on a 100mbps plan and a landline for $108, with Netflix included. Even adding a landline to Orcon and paying for Netflix separately it works out cheaper, for gigabit speeds (particularly the upload speeds, which will be nice). I'd also switch my mobile, which is currently on a $40/month plan for a paltry 1GB data, to Orcon's $25 mobile plan for 2.5GB data, and get a $5 discount for having both broadband and mobile with them - saving another $20 and increasing my data allowance by 2.5x.

Pricewise it looks good, but I've never used Orcon so I'm wary of the unknown in terms of performance and reliability. I haven't had any issues with Spark (just their pricing), but it would be short-sighted to save a few dollars only to have to deal with slow or unreliable connectivity.

Are there any recent converts to Orcon (especially in PN) who regret switching?