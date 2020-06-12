Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVocus (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre and CallPlus)Re-signing for 12 month contract with Orcon


198 posts

Master Geek


#272170 12-Jun-2020 15:44
Send private message quote this post

Hey guys. 

 

My 12 month contract is up with Orcon, do they offer deals and bonuses if I were to sign on for another 12 or 24 months? I notice they offer deals for “new customers only” so I would imagine i wouldn’t be eligible for them.

 

In the past they have offered me a bundle deal with power which is very appealing but will have to wait as I am currently locked in with my current power provider for another 12 or so months. 

 

Prior to this we were with spark for 28 years so the concept of switching to get a deal/re-signing bonuses is quite foreign. 

 

TIA. 

Create new topic
6353 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2503737 12-Jun-2020 15:50
Send private message quote this post

Call them and ask

92 posts

Master Geek


  #2503744 12-Jun-2020 16:12
Send private message quote this post

In my experience with other companies (Power, ISP etc), if you ask, you'll get some form of deal, however it won't usually match that of the "new customer" ones.

 

E.g. New customers might be offered three months free service, whereas an existing customer might be offered two.

 
 
 
 


22 posts

Geek


  #2503750 12-Jun-2020 16:23
Send private message quote this post

11 months ago they gave me a $150 credit when I resigned for 12 months.  I've also had a free static IP for a number of years.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47

Samsung takes home entertainment outdoor with new lifestyle TV and soundbar
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:32

Sonos introduces streaming radio service Sonos Radio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:24

Ingram Micro adds Ubiquiti to its New Zealand Portfolio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:00

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.