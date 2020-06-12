Hey guys.

My 12 month contract is up with Orcon, do they offer deals and bonuses if I were to sign on for another 12 or 24 months? I notice they offer deals for “new customers only” so I would imagine i wouldn’t be eligible for them.

In the past they have offered me a bundle deal with power which is very appealing but will have to wait as I am currently locked in with my current power provider for another 12 or so months.

Prior to this we were with spark for 28 years so the concept of switching to get a deal/re-signing bonuses is quite foreign.





TIA.