Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVocus (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre and CallPlus)NF18ACV Firmware Update Required


4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272213 15-Jun-2020 12:21
Send private message quote this post

I am with contact energy fibre in Auckland. I see that the Vocus list of ISPs doesn't mention contact. However I have seen the name Vocus in my settings.

 

I updated to a generic firmware for my NF18ACV router. I didn't realise this was a bad idea. I was able to get the internet working afterwards, but not my home phone.

 

This is the firmware I updated to.

 

NF18ACV-NC2-R6B17.EN

 

What's my next move? I either need to confirm that contact is Vocus, and update the firmware, or get the SIP settings to make my home phone work.

Create new topic
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2505022 15-Jun-2020 13:45
Send private message quote this post

Call Contact and ask for the current firmware file. As with a lot of questions on here the first step is to contact your ISP.

 

Contact is not part of Vocus but it is likely they are using the same firmware 



4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2505029 15-Jun-2020 14:13
Send private message quote this post

Thanks. Yes, I have requested help from contact, but I am waiting for a phone call in that regard.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47

Samsung takes home entertainment outdoor with new lifestyle TV and soundbar
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:32

Sonos introduces streaming radio service Sonos Radio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:24

Ingram Micro adds Ubiquiti to its New Zealand Portfolio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:00

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.