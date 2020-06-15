Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vocus (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre and CallPlus)NF18ACV 5ghz Wifi crashes under load?


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272222 15-Jun-2020 16:52
Hiya, we've just got slingshot UFB installed and are currently using the default NF18ACV as a wifi router atm. 
Under load it seems to crash the 5ghz wifi when i transfer files over the network via the 5g, i.e Computer to computer, not over the internet. (While yes this isnt ideal, its handy for transfering movies to my laptop etc.)
It will cap out the Upload/download for a minute or two then suddenly the 5g will just lose internet access as well as network access( i.e cant even connect to router itself while connected.), If you disconnect from it you cannot reconnect to the 5g until a complete reboot of the router. 2.4 works perfectly fine during this btw.

 

Has anyone had experiance with this, or any ideas that might help? Our old router always handled this fine (netgear D7000) but we need the homeline POts from the NF18ACV (because Slingshot do their Homeline via the RGW), and ideally dont wanna add another router to our setup. 

 

Router is running all default settings that were assigned when we received it

 

 

 

 

Manufacturer:

 

NetComm Wireless

 

 

 

Product Class:

 

NF18ACV

 

 

 

Serial Number:

 

181122510059

 

 

 

Build Timestamp:

 

180718_1140

 

 

 

Software Version:

 

NF18ACV.NC.Vocus-R6B038.EN

 

 

 

Bootloader (CFE) Version:

 

1.0.38-118.8

 

 

 

DSL PHY and Driver Version:

 

A2pv6F039v.d26r

 

 

 

VDSL PROFILE:

 

No profile

 

 

 

Wireless Driver Version:

 

7.35.260.64013

 

 

 

Voice Service Version:

 

Voice

 

 

 

Uptime:

 

0D 4H 7M 9S

 

 

 

 

On a side note: the router/ONT is in the corner of our house -Plus this seem to be the catalyst for an upgrade -so have been considering running a line to set up a AP in the middle of the house(its 7mx15m house so pretty small), probably a Grandstream GWN7610, and using the NF18ACV as just a router and disabling the wifi functionality. Would this be overkill, or a better alternative?

 

Cheers 

4576 posts

Uber Geek


  #2505220 15-Jun-2020 17:02
It sounds like one of the wireless devices could be saturating the upstream, and bunging up the network....

 

Plug one of the computers into the router so that the transfer only goes one way over the network, then repeat for the other way round.....

 

But wireless fault can be a pretty dark art...

 

 



2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2505226 15-Jun-2020 17:10
Yeh, i mean its just weird theat it Completely bricks the 5ghz, even the network transfer will stop.

