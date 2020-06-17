Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vocus (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre and CallPlus)Slingshot account terminated in error - lost email account - be careful porting landline number.

55 posts

Master Geek


#272278 17-Jun-2020 16:45
Hi

 

I decided to port my Slingshot land line number to 2talk cloud voip service.

 

However this process caused my Slingshot account and ADSL line to be terminated and for my wife to loose her @slingshot.co.nz email address.

 

Slingshot are in the process of reconnecting me but now in the lap of the Chorus gods  - upto 10 working days... Also with no promise of getting the email address back.

 

As you can imagine loosing your primary email address of 14 years is causing major distress.

 

Any ideas what can be done?

 

(Don't tell me I shouldn't depend upon ISP email...)

 

 

 

6382 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2506815 17-Jun-2020 16:54
Now is your time to sort out a Gmail or Outlook address, Of course SS can give you the email address back if they manage the email platform

1278 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2506818 17-Jun-2020 16:58
Just asked this question recently under https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=43&topicid=271992 actually.

 
 
 
 


55 posts

Master Geek


  #2506857 17-Jun-2020 17:04
allan:

 

Just asked this question recently under https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=43&topicid=271992 actually.

 

 

I see now.. Serves me right thinking the copper line/POTS  system was more clever these days what with the fact the POTS homeline is sold as an add on.

 

It would have been nice to have had a warning from SS (i.e. you account is terminating in X days).

278 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  #2506866 17-Jun-2020 17:20
Hi there,

 

I'm really sorry about this - porting a landline number away shouldn't cancel other services as a rule. Can you PM me with your Slingshot account details and I'll make sure that email address is reinstated?

 

Cheers,

 

Cam

3223 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2506872 17-Jun-2020 17:29
Once the e-mail address is back up and running please do seriously consider setting up an e-mail address like outlook or gmail as there is no bet ISP's will carry on with providing e-mail addresses. Vodafone for example already phased out their ones.

 

Here is slingshot's guide to setup e-mail forwarding: https://help.slingshot.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/360000046393-Slingshot-Webmail-Forwarding

