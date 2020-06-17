Hi

I decided to port my Slingshot land line number to 2talk cloud voip service.

However this process caused my Slingshot account and ADSL line to be terminated and for my wife to loose her @slingshot.co.nz email address.

Slingshot are in the process of reconnecting me but now in the lap of the Chorus gods - upto 10 working days... Also with no promise of getting the email address back.

As you can imagine loosing your primary email address of 14 years is causing major distress.

Any ideas what can be done?

(Don't tell me I shouldn't depend upon ISP email...)

