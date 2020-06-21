Hey,

My flatmate signed a 1 year contract with a $20 pw Slingshot internet plan. I don't know what happened exactly, but he said the router was acting like crap and they replaced it and he ended up adding a wireless range extender upstairs even though we live in a tiny townhouse.

It is okay but at night the latency turns to crap. It seems to spike up and down around 9pm and then go to crap from 10 pm onwards.

Online games are usually about 54ms - 110ms depending on server. The spikes I've been getting have been 250 - 350ms, and it just doesn't let up. It jumps around like this for hours and it absolutely sucks.

I don't know what to do because he has implied that we're locked into a contract and I know slingshot is going to give me the runaround and blame our computers or what we're doing.

I just wondered if anyone has any theories about what is happening, or any advice, in case there is something I can do to improve it? Never had this problem before but I've never gone with slingshot because imo it has a reputation for this crap.

Thanks in advance.