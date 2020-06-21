Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
God awful latency with Slingshot


#272360 21-Jun-2020 23:23
Hey,

 

 

 

My flatmate signed a 1 year contract with a $20 pw Slingshot internet plan. I don't know what happened exactly, but he said the router was acting like crap and they replaced it and he ended up adding a wireless range extender upstairs even though we live in a tiny townhouse.

 

It is okay but at night the latency turns to crap. It seems to spike up and down around 9pm and then go to crap from 10 pm onwards.

 

Online games are usually about 54ms - 110ms depending on server. The spikes I've been getting have been 250 - 350ms, and it just doesn't let up. It jumps around like this for hours and it absolutely sucks.

 

I don't know what to do because he has implied that we're locked into a contract and I know slingshot is going to give me the runaround and blame our computers or what we're doing.

 

I just wondered if anyone has any theories about what is happening, or any advice, in case there is something I can do to improve it? Never had this problem before but I've never gone with slingshot because imo it has a reputation for this crap.

 

 

 

Thanks in advance.

  #2509397 22-Jun-2020 00:07
Have you done any testing at all? Test connecting a laptop or computer directly to the router using a network cable and then test the speed, then test just using the WiFi. 

 

It's most likely the extender or interference from other WiFi signals, cheap and best way to test would be to buy a network cable and plug straight into the router and see if you still have issues.

 

Just measure the distance needed, here's a 15M one for example: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ITPCAQ115/Dynamix-PL-C5E-15-15m-Cat5e-Beige-UTP-Patch-Lead-T

