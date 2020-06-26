Hi I just got my new modem from Orcon and got an email saying that fiber is connected. but I am unable to see the ssid on either my phone or laptop. I dont have the ability to connect anything via ethernet at the moment.



The modem is the white orcon one. it has both 2.4 and 5ghz LED's on and the "internet" LED is also lit.

I tried to call the help desk but they are in a all staff meeting atm.

Anything I can try??

I did set the ssid in the app but its not showing sometimes I get a very weak "My New wifi" show up.