Hi guys,

Any comments appreciated.



I'm moving houses over this weekend within Auckland Central, and took the opportunity to cancel and replace my Orcon plan to upgrade and take advantage of some deals available on glimp.co.nz. They somehow don't offer existing customers these discount deals even though I am well out of the contract period.

So I requested a new connection Gigantic - Fibre at address B (did this on 2 July).

Cancelled my current Orcon Fibre 100 plan at address B effective 9th July. (also requested on 2 July).

So far not much communication from Orcon to advise me exactly when I'll get connection at the new place (it has an existing ONT unit - looks to be connected).

I officially get all my stuff into the new place on Monday 6th July.

As a lot us have been getting used to the comforts of working from home, I'm wondering how long exactly would I go without the internet. Have I created a bad situation?

Any tips on getting this prioritized by Chorus/Orcon? I really do need the internet for my job.

Terence.