stiffwin: I have tried 1500 with no apparent difference. You say it's fast enough - are you referring to the second (Pfsense) speedtest? It's only 10% of the Netcomm modem's speed.

No, I'm saying the hardware is fast enough and it should be able to provide throughput close to that of the Netcomm.

You would struggle a bit with PPPoE due to the core speed of the CPU, but even then the numbers should be a lot higher than what you're seeing.

The only other thing I can think of is disabling hardware checksum offloading and/or hardware TCP segmentation offloading in System / Advanced / Networking. I have the latter disabled on my box, although I'm not sure if that is necessary (Intel em driver in my case).