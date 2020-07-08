Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVocus (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre and CallPlus)Netcomm NF18 much faster than Pfsense router


45 posts

Geek


#272652 8-Jul-2020 08:23
Send private message quote this post

Hi all - I recently switched to Orcon Gigantic fibre, and I would like to keep my Pfsense router in the loop if possible, but I can only achieve 10% of the speed I can get via the Orcon-supplied modem. I am using the same cables for the speedtests which are performed using the desktop app. I presume it is a setting I haven't got right, but I have spent 10 hours trying different settings without success. I would be very grateful if someone could look at the attached pics and hopefully point me in the right direction.

 

Cheers

 

Steve

 

Edit: I mistakenly assumed the image captions would show up - the second speedtest is obviously the Pfsense router. Please let me know if any other pics or info is required

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
1289 posts

Uber Geek


  #2518894 8-Jul-2020 08:29
Send private message quote this post

MTU should be 1500 as you're not using PPPoE. In terms of hardware (CPU and network interfaces), it's more than fast enough for the job. I'm not having any trouble getting >800Mbs^-1 even with PPPoE on an i7.



45 posts

Geek


  #2518899 8-Jul-2020 08:35
Send private message quote this post

I have tried 1500 with no apparent difference. You say it's fast enough - are you referring to the second (Pfsense) speedtest? It's only 10% of the Netcomm modem's speed.

 
 
 
 


1289 posts

Uber Geek


  #2518918 8-Jul-2020 08:49
Send private message quote this post

stiffwin:

 

I have tried 1500 with no apparent difference. You say it's fast enough - are you referring to the second (Pfsense) speedtest? It's only 10% of the Netcomm modem's speed.

 

 

No, I'm saying the hardware is fast enough and it should be able to provide throughput close to that of the Netcomm.

 

You would struggle a bit with PPPoE due to the core speed of the CPU, but even then the numbers should be a lot higher than what you're seeing.

 

The only other thing I can think of is disabling hardware checksum offloading and/or hardware TCP segmentation offloading in System / Advanced / Networking. I have the latter disabled on my box, although I'm not sure if that is necessary (Intel em driver in my case).



45 posts

Geek


  #2518945 8-Jul-2020 08:58
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for that - I'll try your suggestion.

 

Is it significant that the WAN_DHCP gateway is offline (see the Status/Dashboard image)?

1289 posts

Uber Geek


  #2518958 8-Jul-2020 09:16
Send private message quote this post

stiffwin:

 

Is it significant that the WAN_DHCP gateway is offline (see the Status/Dashboard image)?

 

 

Not necessarily, no. https://forum.netgate.com/topic/94460/one-dpinger-gateway-status-offline/16

 

I use PPPoE and pfSense doesn't show the gateway so I'm not sure if the defaults have changed in later versions. If it's causing problems, you can change the host to ping or disable the check so pfSense always assumes the connection is up.

963 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2518962 8-Jul-2020 09:20
Send private message quote this post

Edit - flag that, I should have zoomed in on the screenshots. 

2249 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2518974 8-Jul-2020 09:29
Send private message quote this post

You haven't previously gone and configured fq_codel limiters have you?

 

Seen this before, people configure QoS, forget about the QoS, then complain their speeds aren't great.

 

The speeds you're seeing on your pfSense seem VERY much like the limits you'd have put on for a nice fair fq_codel limiter.

Create new topic





Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

National Institute for Health Innovation develops treatment app for gambling
Posted 6-Jul-2020 16:25

Nokia 2.3 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Jul-2020 12:30

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53

Techweek2020 goes digital to make it easier for Kiwis to connect and learn
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:48

Catalyst Cloud launches new Solutions Hub to support their kiwi Partners and Customers
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:44

Microsoft to help New Zealand job seekers acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:41

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.