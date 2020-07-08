I'm moving into a new office which has an ONT installed. I've been advised that the new connection will take 5-10 working days. That seems a long time to me. Is that wait time standard across all Telcos? It's been a while since I've done this.
If ONT is already in place and not in use it should be up to 24 hours max
Yeah, if there is already an ONT installed it'll be heaps quicker. Feel free to chuck me a PM with your details and when you're moving in and I make sure it's set for the right date!
bameron:
Yeah, if there is already an ONT installed it'll be heaps quicker. Feel free to chuck me a PM with your details and when you're moving in and I make sure it's set for the right date!
Thanks - I have PMed.