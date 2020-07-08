Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVocus (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre and CallPlus)Orcon 5-10 working days for business broadband connection


691 posts

Ultimate Geek


#272672 8-Jul-2020 15:46
Send private message quote this post

I'm moving into a new office which has an ONT installed. I've been advised that the new connection will take 5-10 working days. That seems a long time to me. Is that wait time standard across all Telcos? It's been a while since I've done this.




Amanon

Create new topic
6525 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2519411 8-Jul-2020 16:00
Send private message quote this post

If ONT is already in place and not in use it should be up to 24 hours max

973 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2519414 8-Jul-2020 16:04
Send private message quote this post

@bameron should be able to help you with that, but I'd definitely have thought it would be quicker given that there is an ONT there already. 

 
 
 
 


280 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  #2519421 8-Jul-2020 16:12
Send private message quote this post

Yeah, if there is already an ONT installed it'll be heaps quicker. Feel free to chuck me a PM with your details and when you're moving in and I make sure it's set for the right date!



691 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2519423 8-Jul-2020 16:18
Send private message quote this post

bameron:

 

Yeah, if there is already an ONT installed it'll be heaps quicker. Feel free to chuck me a PM with your details and when you're moving in and I make sure it's set for the right date!

 

 

Thanks - I have PMed.




Amanon

Create new topic





Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Chorus completes the build and commissioning of two new core Ethernet switches
Posted 8-Jul-2020 09:48

National Institute for Health Innovation develops treatment app for gambling
Posted 6-Jul-2020 16:25

Nokia 2.3 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Jul-2020 12:30

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53

Techweek2020 goes digital to make it easier for Kiwis to connect and learn
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:48

Catalyst Cloud launches new Solutions Hub to support their kiwi Partners and Customers
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:44

Microsoft to help New Zealand job seekers acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:41

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.