Hi guys,

Just after an opinion on the 2 gigabit plans as my current plan is up and looking to upgrade

Orcon $84.95 + $5/mo for Google wifi. NF-18 modem, $250 early term fee. 12 month contract

Stuff $89.95/mo but first 6 months 1/2 price. Unknown standard modem but option to get an Asus rt-ax3000 for $299. 12 month contract $99 early term fee

I have a 150m2 house that my current Huawei HG659 struggles to cover so have a TP-link powerline adaptor (wouldnt need this with the google wifi and maybe not with the asus though). Have a couple TVs, couple computers, a few phones/tablets and a bunch of smart bulbs, heaters, switches, cams, etc.

Anythying else I should consider? Need to keep the cost down so these 2 looked good

Cheers