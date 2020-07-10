Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vocus (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre and CallPlus)Orcon vs Stuff gigabit plans


#272710 10-Jul-2020 16:31
Hi guys,

 

Just after an opinion on the 2 gigabit plans as my current plan is up and looking to upgrade

 

 

 

Orcon $84.95 + $5/mo for Google wifi. NF-18 modem, $250 early term fee. 12 month contract

 

Stuff $89.95/mo but first 6 months 1/2 price. Unknown standard modem but option to get an Asus rt-ax3000 for $299. 12 month contract $99 early term fee

 

 

 

I have a 150m2 house that my current Huawei HG659 struggles to cover so have a TP-link powerline adaptor (wouldnt need this with the google wifi and maybe not with the asus though). Have a couple TVs, couple computers, a few phones/tablets and a bunch of smart bulbs, heaters, switches, cams, etc.

 

 

 

Anythying else I should consider? Need to keep the cost down so these 2 looked good

 

 

 

Cheers

  #2520856 10-Jul-2020 16:49
im guessing your choosing a plan based on price over anything else?

 

slightly more (havent looked carefully) from other ISP's with get you better service a better product and you can byo your own router and get something decent

  #2520862 10-Jul-2020 17:02
considering Stuff and Orcon are owned by the same Company , i guess the only thing different soon will be the price




Common sense is not as common as you think.

