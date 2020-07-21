I have done a bit of research over the past week here in CHCH, namely the bitrates of the Netflix Originals 'Control z' and 'Cursed' streamed from three different ISPs.

Here are my results;

- Me: Orcon 1000/500, 2018 Samsung 4K TV app - both 11.44mb/s

- Cousin in CHCH: Orcon 100/20, 2017 Samsung 4K TV app - both 11.44mb/s

- best mate: Spark 100/20, 2018 LG TV app - both 15.25mb/s

- Brother's flat in CHCH: 2degrees 1000/500, 2020 QLED Samsung (jealous) - both 15.25mb/s (signed in with my premium Netflix account)

I don't know fully what goes on, from a technical standpoint, behind the scenes with ISPs and Netflix caches, but it does appear that something is not right with Orcon. Out of three different ISP's checked here in Chch, ONLY Orcon streamed at a lower bitrate when playing the same Netflix Ultra HD content. Is it realistically possible the Orcon could be artificially throttling Netflix back to a slightly lower bitrate?