#272875 21-Jul-2020 22:44
I have done a bit of research over the past week here in CHCH, namely the bitrates of the Netflix Originals 'Control z' and 'Cursed' streamed from three different ISPs.

 

Here are my results;

 

- Me: Orcon 1000/500, 2018 Samsung 4K TV app - both 11.44mb/s

 

- Cousin in CHCH: Orcon 100/20, 2017 Samsung 4K TV app - both 11.44mb/s

 

- best mate: Spark 100/20, 2018 LG TV app - both 15.25mb/s

 

- Brother's flat in CHCH: 2degrees 1000/500, 2020 QLED Samsung (jealous) - both 15.25mb/s (signed in with my premium Netflix account)

 

 

 

I don't know fully what goes on, from a technical standpoint, behind the scenes with ISPs and Netflix caches, but it does appear that something is not right with Orcon. Out of three different ISP's checked here in Chch, ONLY Orcon streamed at a lower bitrate when playing the same Netflix Ultra HD content. Is it realistically possible the Orcon could be artificially throttling Netflix back to a slightly lower bitrate?

  #2526824 21-Jul-2020 22:54
I think it's incredibly unlikely. Of course that's just my opinion. It would be cheaper to put more capacity in than to attempt to throttle NF.

 

Cheers - N

 

(I am responsible for the Spark NF servers though and have a very good understanding of how the system works)




  #2526828 21-Jul-2020 23:02
Talkiet:

 

I think it's incredibly unlikely. Of course that's just my opinion. It would be cheaper to put more capacity in than to attempt to throttle NF.

 

Cheers - N

 

(I am responsible for the Spark NF servers though and have a very good understanding of how the system works)

 

 

And I fully trust your expertise in this field. These are just the results that I collected the past weekend, which are a little bit surprising.

 

At least my results confirm you are doing a great job with the Spark NF servers 🤣

 
 
 
 


  #2526832 21-Jul-2020 23:30
Apples and Oranges? Are the devices streaming using the same Audio/Video codecs?




