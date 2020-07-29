Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vocus (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre and CallPlus)Nighthawk R7000p + Orcon fibre 900 down / 400 up = 50-70 down / 500 up. SO SLOW!


Wannabe Geek


#273000 29-Jul-2020 21:29
I've spent the last 24 hours trying to find a solution. Paid $125 to Netgear support, only to be told to update my firmware. And topics on here are kind of similar but not quite, and haven't found a solution as of yet.

So, switched to Orcon this week. Gigantic plan, 900 d / 400 u. On my main workstation (iMac) I'm only yielding 50-70mbs down / 500mbs+ u.

R7000p connected to the ONT.
Running firmware up-to-date as of 29/07/2020 - V1.3.2.124_10.1.64
My iMac desktop is connected to the R7000p via ethernet cable.
DHCP connection.
VLAN ID 10, priority 0.
IPv6.
QoS disabled.
Tried Cable switches on both ends. 
R7000p has been factory restored multiple times.

Speedtests via nighthawk app are 300mbs+ d / 300mbs+ u
Speedtest via Xbox one is 280mbs d / 58mbs u (would love the 500 here TBH)

Is there anything I'm missing that may be limited it to my workstation. It's driving me insane. And the so-called 'Gearheads' offered zero help in going over the settings. 

Hopefully I've covered all the info there, any help much appreciated.

  #2531120 29-Jul-2020 21:40
Have you tried the Orcon supplied router (guessing you got one?) - if you have a nosey around here, there are multiple threads on how not awesome the expensive store bought routers can be - nighthawkes included. 

 

 

