I'm looking at swapping from 2Degrees 900/400 to Orcon 900/400 with the extra Google WiFi option (extra $5/month).

From what I understand Orcon don't use CGNAT so I won't need a static IP any longer.

Has anybody made a similar swap? ie 2Degrees to Orcon?

Before I make the jump I'm interested to hear whether the performance is roughly equivalent.