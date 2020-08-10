Hi,

Does anyone have IPv6 issues at this moment?

Since this morning i can't connect to any server via IPv6, examples of traceroute:

traceroute to google.com (2404:6800:4006:811::200e) from 2404:4408:1379:100:817a:4873:c5b5:31cc, 30 hops max, 24 byte packets

1 default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2404:4408:1379:100::1) 199.367 ms 1.449 ms 1.434 ms

2 default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2400:4800::30) 2.487 ms 2.914 ms 2.998 ms

3 * * *

traceroute to geekzone.co.nz (2606:4700:20::681a:9fb) from 2404:4408:1379:100:817a:4873:c5b5:31cc, 30 hops max, 24 byte packets

1 default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2404:4408:1379:100::1) 86.563 ms 1.488 ms 2.591 ms

2 default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2400:4800::30) 4.566 ms 4.188 ms 2.554 ms

3 * * *

Everything has been working fine for the last 3 months.

I tried to renew IPv6 lease on my router but i'm getting same prefix and it didn't fix the connectivity issue.