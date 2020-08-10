Hi,

 

Does anyone have IPv6 issues at this moment? 

 

Since this morning i can't connect to any server via IPv6, examples of traceroute:

 

traceroute to google.com (2404:6800:4006:811::200e) from 2404:4408:1379:100:817a:4873:c5b5:31cc, 30 hops max, 24 byte packets
 1  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2404:4408:1379:100::1)  199.367 ms  1.449 ms  1.434 ms
 2  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2400:4800::30)  2.487 ms  2.914 ms  2.998 ms
 3  * * *

 

traceroute to geekzone.co.nz (2606:4700:20::681a:9fb) from 2404:4408:1379:100:817a:4873:c5b5:31cc, 30 hops max, 24 byte packets
 1  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2404:4408:1379:100::1)  86.563 ms  1.488 ms  2.591 ms
 2  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2400:4800::30)  4.566 ms  4.188 ms  2.554 ms
 3  * * *

 

Everything has been working fine for the last 3 months.

 

I tried to renew IPv6 lease on my router but i'm getting same prefix and it didn't fix the connectivity issue.