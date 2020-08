So a couple of weeks ago I switched from VDSL to UFB, all went well cut-over was seamless however I have lost my ipv6, thinking i was doing something wrong I plugged in the crappy netcomm.... same deal??

The other strange one is that no matter what I do I can only get about 600Mbps down.... far better than the 80 I was getting but still not the 900 that I should.

any ideas..